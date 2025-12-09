Granger (undisclosed) worked out with the Commanders on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Granger was cut loose by the Panthers in May after reaching an injury settlement with the team. The tight end now appears to be fully past the undisclosed injury that he was dealing with, and he'll look to find another opportunity before the end of the season. With Zach Ertz (knee) done for the year, it's possible that Granger could provide the Commanders with an additional body at tight end for practice.