Colin Jeter: Hits waivers with injury tag

The Buccaneers waived/injured Jeter (undisclosed) on Tuesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Jeter signed with the Colts in May before being sent packing with a mystery injury during training camp. It's unclear if this undisclosed issue is related, but Jeter will likely clear waivers and revert to injured reserve.

