Jeter (undisclosed) reached an injury settlement with the Colts on Friday, Alex Butler of UPI.com reports.

Jeter signed with the Colts in May but didn't last long into training camp before going down with an undisclosed injury. He was waived and ultimately sent to injured reserve, but reaching an injury settlement with the team allows him to hit re-enter the free-agent market.

CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories