The Colts opted to waive Jeter on Sunday, Kevin Bowen of Colts.com reports.

Tight end Henry Kriger-Coble was picked up off waivers in a corresponding roster move. Jeter, an undrafted free agent out of LSU, was competing with five other tight ends on the depth chart, so he figured to be a long shot for making the final roster. He will look to land in a more advantageous situation.