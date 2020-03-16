Colin Jones: Let go by Panthers
The Panthers granted Jones' request to be released Monday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
With the Panthers likely heading in the direction of a re-build, the 32-year-old veteran elected to pursue opportunities elsewhere. Jones was a special teams captain for the Panthers this past season, logging nine tackles (seven solo) across 418 special-teams snaps. Expect Jones to operate in his usual special-teams capacity for whichever team signs him heading into 2020.
