The Panthers granted Jones' request to be released Monday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

With the Panthers likely heading in the direction of a re-build, the 32-year-old veteran elected to pursue opportunities elsewhere. Jones was a special teams captain for the Panthers this past season, logging nine tackles (seven solo) across 418 special-teams snaps. Expect Jones to operate in his usual special-teams capacity for whichever team signs him heading into 2020.

