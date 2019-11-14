Colin Kaepernick: Auditioning for 11 team reps

The NFL announced that at least 11 teams will have representatives on hand for Kaepernick's private workout in Atlanta on Saturday, ESPN.com reports.

Former NFL coach Hue Jackson is scheduled to lead Kaepernick's workout in front of representatives from the Cardinals, Falcons, Browns, Broncos, Lions, Dolphins, Patriots, Giants, Jets, Buccaneers and Redskins. The league statement indicated that additional teams may still commit to evaluate Kaepernick's workout, which will also include an interview portion. The 32-year-old quarterback hasn't appeared in the NFL -- or in any professional league -- since 2016.