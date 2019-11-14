Colin Kaepernick: Auditioning for 11 team reps
The NFL announced that at least 11 teams will have representatives on hand for Kaepernick's private workout in Atlanta on Saturday, ESPN.com reports.
Former NFL coach Hue Jackson is scheduled to lead Kaepernick's workout in front of representatives from the Cardinals, Falcons, Browns, Broncos, Lions, Dolphins, Patriots, Giants, Jets, Buccaneers and Redskins. The league statement indicated that additional teams may still commit to evaluate Kaepernick's workout, which will also include an interview portion. The 32-year-old quarterback hasn't appeared in the NFL -- or in any professional league -- since 2016.
More News
-
Colin Kaepernick: Private workout on tap•
-
Colin Kaepernick: Reaches settlement with NFL•
-
Colin Kaepernick: Garners interest from Seahawks•
-
Colin Kaepernick: Visits with Seattle•
-
Colin Kaepernick: Still hoping to find chance to compete•
-
49ers' Colin Kaepernick: Still facing uncertain NFL future•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...
-
TNF preview, injury report updates
Thursday Night Football sees the return of James Conner, but the injury report is still littered...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
RB to stash, plus injuries, news & notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 11, plus...