Colin Kaepernick: Garners interest from Seahawks
The Seahawks are exploring whether Kaepernick is a fit as a backup to starting quarterback Russell Wilson, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Since opting out of his contract in March 2017, Kaepernick has remained a free agent, despite a few organizations expressing interest in the QB. The Seahawks were among the interested parties, but ultimately he didn't land a gig last May. At the time, coach Pete Carroll explained away the dalliance, saying Kaepernick is "a starter in this league, and I can't imagine somebody won't give him a chance to play." On this occasion, Carroll and general manager John Schneider would like Kaepernick "to consider how he wants to proceed on everything," even his well-known national anthem protests from the 2016 season, per Rapoport. The latter point may be the one that decides his playing fate, as he's in the midst of a collusion grievance against the NFL, according to UPI.com. However the process plays out, Kaepernick's prospects in the NFL seem to be hanging on by a thread.
