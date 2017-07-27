Colin Kaepernick: Ravens may be interested
Ravens coach John Harbaugh relayed Thursday that he's been in contact with Kaepernick, who remains a free agent, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The report suggests that there is some interest in the QB joining the team, a potential outcome made relevant with Thursday's news that starter Joe Flacco is dealing with a back injury. While Flacco's issue isn't expected to linger, Kaepernick would represent an upgrade over current No. 2 QB, Ryan Mallett.
