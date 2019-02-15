Colin Kaepernick: Reaches settlement with NFL

Kaepernick and Panthers safety Eric Reid have resolved their pending grievances with the NFL, subject to a confidentiality agreement.

Kaepernick and Reid presumably will receive financial settlements for undisclosed amounts, thus ending their lengthy legal battle in a collusion case against the league. The latter recently inked a three-year deal with the Panthers, while the former hasn't been signed since he opted out of his contract with the 49ers in March 2017. This could pave the way for the 31-year-old quarterback to resume his football career, though he'll still have a hard time finding a contract that accurately reflects his on-field value. It doesn't help that Kaepernick hasn't played in a game since Week 17 of the 2016 season.