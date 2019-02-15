Colin Kaepernick: Reaches settlement with NFL
Kaepernick and Panthers safety Eric Reid have resolved their pending grievances with the NFL, subject to a confidentiality agreement.
Kaepernick and Reid presumably will receive financial settlements for undisclosed amounts, thus ending their lengthy legal battle in a collusion case against the league. The latter recently inked a three-year deal with the Panthers, while the former hasn't been signed since he opted out of his contract with the 49ers in March 2017. This could pave the way for the 31-year-old quarterback to resume his football career, though he'll still have a hard time finding a contract that accurately reflects his on-field value. It doesn't help that Kaepernick hasn't played in a game since Week 17 of the 2016 season.
More News
-
Colin Kaepernick: Garners interest from Seahawks•
-
Colin Kaepernick: Visits with Seattle•
-
Colin Kaepernick: Still hoping to find chance to compete•
-
49ers' Colin Kaepernick: Still facing uncertain NFL future•
-
49ers' Colin Kaepernick: Will opt out of contract•
-
49ers' Colin Kaepernick: Tosses touchdown in season finale•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Flacco to DEN: Does it matter?
What will trade acquisition Joe Flacco mean for the Broncos in Fantasy?
-
Hunt's outlook in Cleveland
Cleveland native Kareem Hunt will get a second chance with the Browns — but does it mean he'll...
-
Ranking nine new offensive coordinators
From long-time schemers to first-timers, the outlooks for the league's nine newest offensive...
-
How Zac Taylor will impact Bengals
Zac Taylor hasn't been around the NFL game very long and has barely more than one season's...
-
Super Bowl 53 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
2019 NFL Playoff Challenge best lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...