Kaepernick will work out for the Raiders this week, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Kaepernick, now 34, last played professional football in 2016, the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice. The Raiders, meanwhile, currently have Nick Mullens, Jarrett Stidham and Chase Garbers as their depth QBs behind Derek Carr. Of that group, Mullens is the clear favorite, though Kaepernick might represent competition if he looks at all like his old self.