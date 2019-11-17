Colin Kaepernick: Works out for eight teams Saturday
Kaepernick's 40-minute on-field workout Saturday was attended by representatives from eight NFL teams, ESPN's Vaughn McClure reports.
It remains to be seen if Kaepernick -- who last played in the NFL in 2016 -- will be signed, but the 32-year-old signal caller has made it clear that he would welcome such an outcome. "We're out here. We're ready to play. We're ready to go anywhere," Kaepernick noted Saturday. "My agent, Jeff Nalley, is ready to talk [to] any team. I'll interview with any team at any time. I've been ready."
