Colin Thompson: Falls short of final roster
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Thompson was waived by the Panthers on Saturday, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.
Thompson hasn't played an NFL snap since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017.
