Colin Thompson: Joins Chicago's practice squad
Thompson will sign with the Bears' practice squad Tuesday, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.
An undrafted rookie tight end out of Temple, Thompson took part in training camp with the Giants, but was cut loose after requiring an appendectomy. Now apparently back to full strength, Thompson could earn a promotion to the Bears' active roster if he impresses in practices. The Bears lost starting tight end Zach Miller (knee) to a likely season-ending injury and career-threatening injury in their last game Oct. 29 against the Saints.
