Thompson's (calf) contract with the Panthers' practice squad expired Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Thompson spent the last three years with Carolina, primarily playing as a core special-teamer in 26 regular-season games during this span. The 29-year-old tight end was then waived with a calf injury at the end of this preseason before re-joining via the practice squad Aug. 31. Thompson then did not appear in a game during the 2022 campaign, and he'll look to record just his second NFL reception heading into the 2023 campaign.