Colin Thompson: Waived by Giants
Thompson was waived by the Giants on Monday after undergoing an appendectomy, Michael Elsen of Giants.com reports.
Thompson figured to have slim odds for making the final roster before the procedure. He is expected to clear waivers, and subsequently revert to the team's injured reserve. The 23-year-old will spend the entire 2017 there unless he and the team reach an injury settlement.
