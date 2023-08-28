The Cardinals will release McCoy on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Cardinals are left with Joshua Dobbs, Clayton Tune and David Blough as options to start Week 1 at Washington, as McCoy is no longer on the team and Kyler Murray (knee) expected to be kept ineligible on the PUP list for at least the first four games. Schefter suggests Dobbs, a recent trade acquisition, is the favorite to start Week 1. McCoy, meanwhile, will turn 37 the first week of September and may struggle to find a backup quarterback job elsewhere.