Colton Dowell: Let go by San Francisco

The 49ers waived Dowell on Thursday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Dowell signed a reserve/future deal with the 49ers in January, making it through a week of training camp before being waived. The 2023 Titans seventh-round pick was waived so the 49ers could sign offensive lineman Kion Smith in a corresponding move. The injuries to Vederian Lowe (ankle), Carver Willis (concussion) and Nick Zakelj (upper body) likely correlate to the final decision. If Dowell clears waivers, he will become a free agent able to sign with any team.