The Colts signed Shampklin to a reserve/future contract Tuesday, per the team's official site.
Shampklin originally signed with the Cowboys back in May of 2022 as an undrafted free agent, but after he sustained an unspecified injury during one of Dallas' preseason games, he was let go by the organization with an injury settlement prior to Week 1. The rookie running back eventually joined Indianapolis' practice squad in December, but he ultimately failed to make any game-day appearances this past season. He's now in a position to compete for a roster spot throughout the summer and into training camp.