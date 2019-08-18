Colts' Aca'Cedric Ware: Gains 24 yards Saturday

Ware had seven carries for 24 yards in Saturday's preseason loss to Cleveland.

Ware continues to get significant work in preseason games after eight carries for 25 yards in the preseason opener. However, the undrafted rookie out of USC has an uphill battle to win a roster spot and hasn't been overly impressive with a 3.3 YPC.

Our Latest Stories