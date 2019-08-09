Colts' Aca'Cedric Ware: Gains 25 yards in preseason opener

Ware had eight carries for 25 yards in Thursday's preseason loss at Buffalo.

Ware didn't overly impress with a 3.1 YPC, but the Indy offensive line struggled with mostly second- and third-stingers. The undrafted rookie out of USC has an uphill battle to win a roster spot.

