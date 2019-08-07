Colts' Aca'Cedric Ware: Returns to Indianapolis
Ware signed a contract with the Colts on Wednesday.
Ware had a brief stint with the Colts in July, and now returns to the team following the placement of Steve Ishmael (knee) on injured reserve. The undrafted rookie out of USC will work to stand out in Indianapolis' crowded running back room.
