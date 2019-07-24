Colts' Aca'Cedric Ware: Signs on with Indianapolis

Ware agreed to an undislcosed contract with the Colts on Wednesday, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.

Ware signs as an undrafted free agent from USC, where ran for 825 yards and six touchdowns in 11 games for the Trojans last season. He faces a stacked depth chart ahead of him to even secure a roster spot for 2019, let alone make an impact.

