Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Absent from practice Wednesday

Vinatieri (groin) did not participate in practice Wednesday, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

The Colts still hope that the veteran kicker will be available for Sunday's game against the Raiders, but he's starting the week off on the wrong foot by missing Wednesday's session. Vinatieri still has two more opportunities to practice this week and the team has yet to sign a kicker, suggesting his playing remains on the table.

