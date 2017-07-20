Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Aims to play at least two more seasons
"All indications" have Vinatieri wanting to play at least two more seasons, Kevin Bowen of the Colts' official site reports.
Vinatieri, now 44 years old, hasn't taken his foot off gas pedal during the twilight of his career considering he's converted at least 93 percent of his field goals in two of the past three years and has only missed seven kicks across that entire span. If he plays at least two more seasons, he should pass both Morten Anderson and Gary Anderson for the all-time marks in career points scored and career field goals made.
