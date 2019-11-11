Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Another costly miss
Vinatieri converted both field-goal attempts but missed his lone extra-point try in Sunday's 16-12 loss to the Dolphins.
This game was closer than expected for the Colts with Jacoby Brissett (knee) out, and Vinatieri's missed extra point following Jack Doyle's touchdown reception in the fourth quarter proved costly. If he had converted the kick, the Colts would've had a chance to tie the game with a field goal from Miami's 16-yard line with less than a minute remaining. Instead, the Colts turned the ball over on downs to hand the Dolphins their second win in as many weeks. Vinatieri has now missed six extra points and five field goals, and five of his extra-point misses came when teams were within three points of each other. Once again, Vinatieri's roster spot is in question.
