Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Another tough outing

Vinatieri converted on just one of four field goals but made both extra-point tries in Sunday's 31-17 loss to the Titans.

The Colts deployed Vinatieri from deep, as he tried field goals from 55, 53 and 46 yards, missing the first wide right and having the other two blocked. The second blocked kick was the nail in the coffin for the Colts, as Vinatieri lined up for a potential go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter, but it was blocked and Titans cornerback Tye Smith returned it 63 yards for a touchdown. While there were blocking issues on the attempt, Vinatieri dropped to 17 for 27 (68 percent) on the season as the Colts are watching their AFC South hopes slip away.