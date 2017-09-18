Play

Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Bounces back in Week 2

Vinatieri made both field-goal attempts from 46 and 29 yards in Sunday's loss to Arizona. He also converted his only extra-point attempt.

Vinatieri missed a 38-yard field-goal attempt and an extra-point attempt in Week 1, so it was good to see him bounce back in Week 2.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories