Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Bounces back in Week 3
Vinatieri made both field goals he attempted (from 21 and 49 yards) and all three extra-point attempts in Sunday's win over Atlanta.
There was talk that Vinatieri may retire after last week's struggles, but he bounced back in Week 3. Vinatieri had missed eight kicks in his previous five games with seven of them coming from 46 yards or closer. While one strong game is a good sign, it's worth watching his performance closely, since it's possible his skills have simply declined at age 46.
