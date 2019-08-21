Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Closing in on return

Vinatieri (knee) expects to resume practicing Thursday, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.

A lingering knee injury has kept Vinatieri from participating in preseason action thus far, but he has a chance to suit up versus the Bears on Saturday if he's able to return to practice first. The Colts are allowing the 46-year-old veteran time to take a cautious approach to his recovery, and focusing on his availability for Week 1.

More News
Our Latest Stories