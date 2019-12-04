Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Competition emerges
Vinatieri (knee) is facing competition following the Colts' decision to claim Chase McLaughlin off waivers Wednesday, Andrew Walker of the team's official site reports.
Vinatieri was limited in Wednesday's practice due to a knee injury, an issue which could be related to the discomfort he dealt with during the preseason. The 46-year-old veteran has struggled with accuracy issues this season, having made a career-low 68 percent of field-goal attempts through 12 games. He's now dealing with competition from an undrafted rookie in McLaughlin, who recently logged an impressive three-game stretch while filling in for Robbie Gould with the 49ers, during which he converted seven of eight field-goal attempts and all eight extra-point tries. Vinatieri's status will be worth monitoring heading into Sunday's tilt against the Buccaneers.
