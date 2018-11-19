Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Converts all six kicks Sunday

Vinatieri made his only field-goal attempt from 22 yards and converted all five extra-point attempts in Sunday's win over Tennessee.

Vinatieri wasn't tested in Sunday's blowout 38-10 win. He's made 15 of 18 field-goal attempts this season with two of the misses from 50 yards or more.

