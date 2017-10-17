Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Converts all three field goals Monday

Vinatieri made all three field-goal attempts but missed one of two extra-point attempts in Monday's loss at Tennessee.

Vinatieri made a 52-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter, which continues his recent success on attempts of 50 yards or more. He's 21-of-26 (80.1 percent) on field goals of 50 yards or more since the the start of the 2013 season after he turned 40 years old. His only negative this season is that he's 9 of 11 of extra-point attempts.