Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Could miss Week 8

Vinatieri (groin) will be on the injury report this week, but no decision has been made on his availability for Sunday's game in Oakland, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

An MRI on Monday seemingly brought good news, though it doesn't necessarily mean Vinatieri will avoid an absence altogether. The Colts figure to look at kickers over the next few days.

