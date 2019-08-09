Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Dealing with knee injury
Vinatieri did not play in Thursday's preseason game and is dealing with a knee issue, "but it's not anything that's going to be a problem," head coach Frank Reich told Zak Keefer of The Athletic.
Vinatieri doesn't have to battle for a starting job, so he has plenty of time to be ready for the start of the regular season. However, any injury for the 46-year old has to be a concern.
