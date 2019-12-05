Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Dealing with sore knee
Vinatieri, who indicated that he's experiencing increased discomfort in his knee, won't kick at practice Thursday, Stephen Holder of The Athletic reports.
The report notes that the kicker's knee "has been a lingering issue through the season, but is now exacerbated." Considering that, Vinatieri is no lock to suit up Sunday against the Buccaneers. With that possibility looming, the Colts claimed Chase McLaughlin off waivers from the 49ers on Wednesday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
12/5 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down the AFC matchups on the Week 14 slate, debating...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 14.
-
Week 14 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Carson Wentz gets all of his weapons back and has a great matchup in Week 14, which makes Jamey...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 14, identifying risky plays,...