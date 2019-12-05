Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Dealing with sore knee

Vinatieri, who indicated that he's experiencing increased discomfort in his knee, won't kick at practice Thursday, Stephen Holder of The Athletic reports.

The report notes that the kicker's knee "has been a lingering issue through the season, but is now exacerbated." Considering that, Vinatieri is no lock to suit up Sunday against the Buccaneers. With that possibility looming, the Colts claimed Chase McLaughlin off waivers from the 49ers on Wednesday.