Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Done for season
Vinatieri is slated to undergo season-ending knee surgery, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Per the report, the Colts plan to place Vinatieri on IR, which sets the stage for Chase McLaughlin to handle the team's placekicking duties down the stretch. Vinatieri's 2019 season thus ends with the 46-year-old having made 17 of 25 field-goal attempts and 22 of 28 extra-point tries.
