Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Flawless in limited opportunity

Vinatieri converted his only field-goal try and both extra-point attempts during Thursday's 20-17 loss to the Texans.

Vinatieri has been perfect in two consecutive contests, but he's only logged two field-goal tries in that span. The 46-year-old wasn't asked to do much during Thursday's loss, with his only field-goal attempt coming from 36 yards out, but it's nonetheless encouraging to see him reestablishing his accuracy after a rocky start to the season.