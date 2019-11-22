Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Flawless in limited opportunity
Vinatieri converted his only field-goal try and both extra-point attempts during Thursday's 20-17 loss to the Texans.
Vinatieri has been perfect in two consecutive contests, but he's only logged two field-goal tries in that span. The 46-year-old wasn't asked to do much during Thursday's loss, with his only field-goal attempt coming from 36 yards out, but it's nonetheless encouraging to see him reestablishing his accuracy after a rocky start to the season.
