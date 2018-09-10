Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Goes 3-for-4 on field goals
Vinatieri made three of four field-goal attempts, missing from 55 yards, in Sunday's loss to the Bengals. He also converted both extra-point attempts.
Vinatieri made a 51-yard field goal, but missed the longer attempt. He was 12-for-15 from 50 yards or more the previous two seasons, so we wouldn't be too worried about his accuracy on longer field goals despite this being his age-45 season.
More News
-
Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Perfect in first preseason game•
-
Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Officially re-signs on one-year deal•
-
Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Set to re-sign with Indianapolis•
-
Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Intends to play in 2018•
-
Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Makes both field-goal attempts in season finale•
-
Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Misses two kicks in Saturday's loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...
-
Week 2 Trade Values
James Conner's huge Week 1 has turned him into one of Fantasy's most sought-after (and most...
-
Week 2 Streamers
Heath Cummings finds Week 2 tight ends for owners who lost their's in Week 1 and offers streaming...
-
Proven Fantasy Football rankings, Week 2
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Playing Waiver Wire for Week 2
Jamey Eisenberg gives you injury replacement options for Week 2 with an in-depth look at the...
-
Six big questions for Week 2 answered
Starting with Week 1 sensation James Conner, our experts give their analysis on the big questions...