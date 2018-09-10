Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Goes 3-for-4 on field goals

Vinatieri made three of four field-goal attempts, missing from 55 yards, in Sunday's loss to the Bengals. He also converted both extra-point attempts.

Vinatieri made a 51-yard field goal, but missed the longer attempt. He was 12-for-15 from 50 yards or more the previous two seasons, so we wouldn't be too worried about his accuracy on longer field goals despite this being his age-45 season.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • usatsi-10529695-greg-olsen-panthers-wc.jpg

    Week 2 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...

  • NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Denver Broncos

    Week 2 Trade Values

    James Conner's huge Week 1 has turned him into one of Fantasy's most sought-after (and most...

  • case-keenum.jpg

    Week 2 Streamers

    Heath Cummings finds Week 2 tight ends for owners who lost their's in Week 1 and offers streaming...