Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Goes 3-of-4 on field goals

Vinatieri made three of four field-goal attempts, missing from 55 yards, in Sunday's loss to the Bengals. He also converted both extra-point attempts.

Vinatieri made a 51-yard field goal, but missed the longer attempt. He was 12-of-15 from 50 yards or more the previous two seasons, so we wouldn't be too worried about his accuracy on longer field goals despite playing at age 45.

