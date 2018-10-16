Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Hits double figures

Vinatieri made both his field-goal attempts and all four of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 42-34 loss to the Jets.

Vinatieri's two field goals both came during the second quarter, getting the Colts on the board from 21 and 31 yards. On the back of Sunday's 10 points, Vinatieri now sports 48 on the campaign, placing him in the top ten among kickers.