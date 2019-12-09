Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Hopeful to continue career
Vinatieri (knee) said Monday that he hopes to have "another chapter left" in his career, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 News Indianapolis reports.
Vinatieri is set to undergo season-ending surgery on his left knee Wednesday, so a move to place him on injured reserve is almost certainly forthcoming. The 46-year-old battled through lingering meniscus and patellar tendon this season, en route to notching the worst statistical marks of his career. Through 12 contests in 2019, Vinatieri made 17 of 25 field-goal tries and 22 of 28 extra-point attempts. His procedure will carry an expected 4-6 week recovery timetable, so he should be ready for offseason workouts if he indeed decides to continue his career for a 25th campaign. The four-time Super Bowl champion is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.
