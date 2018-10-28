Colts' Adam Vinatieri: In action Sunday

Vinatieri (right groin) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Through seven games to date, Vinatieri has recorded 53 points, numbers that have made him a serviceable fantasy option this season. He uncharacteristically missed two extra points last weekend, but the 45-year-old kicker will be out there Sunday, now just five points shy of breaking Morten Andersen's NFL record for career points (2,544).