Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Injury not concerning

Coach Frank Reich said Wednesday that Vinatieri (knee) will be ready for Week 1, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan reports.

Vinatieri has missed over two weeks of practice due to a knee injury, but there doesn't appear to be any concern that the 46-year-old veteran will miss regular-season action. Given his wealth of experience, it's wouldn't be overly concerning if the Colts opt to exercise caution and sideline Vinatieri for the entire preseason.