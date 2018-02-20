Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Intends to play in 2018

Vinatieri intends to play a 23rd NFL season in 2018, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Vinatieri indicated after the Colts' season ended that he had no desire to hang up his cleats, so look for Indianapolis to re-sign the veteran on a one-year deal when he hits free agency in March. Though his scoring production declined in 2017 without Andrew Luck (shoulder) directing the offense, Vinatieri was reliable as usual, converting 29 of 34 field-goal attempts and 22 of 24 extra-point tries. Two of those misses from the field came in challenging blizzard conditions in Buffalo in Week 14.