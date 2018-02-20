Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Intends to play in 2018
Vinatieri intends to play a 23rd NFL season in 2018, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Vinatieri indicated after the Colts' season ended that he had no desire to hang up his cleats, so look for Indianapolis to re-sign the veteran on a one-year deal when he hits free agency in March. Though his scoring production declined in 2017 without Andrew Luck (shoulder) directing the offense, Vinatieri was reliable as usual, converting 29 of 34 field-goal attempts and 22 of 24 extra-point tries. Two of those misses from the field came in challenging blizzard conditions in Buffalo in Week 14.
More News
-
Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Makes both field-goal attempts in season finale•
-
Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Misses two kicks in Saturday's loss•
-
Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Makes both field-goal attempts•
-
Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Rough outing amid blizzard•
-
Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Kicking in poor weather•
-
Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Makes field goal•
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 1.0: Emerging talent
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early breakout candidates for the 2018 se...
-
Our first PPR mock draft for 2018
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our first PPR mock draft for the upcoming season....
-
Our first football mock for 2018
The Super Bowl might have just ended, but we're already getting you prepared for your Fantasy...
-
DFS advice for Super Bowl games
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup advice for FanDuel and DraftKings for Super Bowl LII. See...