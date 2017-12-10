Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Kicking in poor weather

Vinatieri's scoring opportunities could be limited Sunday with heavy snow hitting the Buffalo region.

Vinatieri's fantasy prospects were bleak enough with a weak Colts offense supporting him, but the weather in Buffalo certainly won't do him any favors. Heading into Sunday, the veteran owns an 11-for-20 mark on career field-goal attempts in Orchard Park, by far his worst success rate at any opposing venue.

