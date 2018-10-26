Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Likely to kick Sunday

Coach Frank Reich relayed Friday that Vinatieri (groin) will likely play Sunday against the Raiders, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.

For his part, Vinatieri indicated that he's planning on kicking this weekend, though it remains to be seen if he ends up being listed as questionable for Sunday's game, or is removed from the Colts' final Week 8 injury report.

