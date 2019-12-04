Play

Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Limited on Wednesday

Vinatieri (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Vinatieri, 46, showed up on the Colts' injury report for the first time this season, but all signs point to the veteran kicker taking the field Sunday. It is worth noting that Vinatieri dealt with knee discomfort on his plant leg during the preseason. Be sure to monitor his status in the days to come.

