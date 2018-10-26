Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Listed as questionable, but expected to play Sunday

Vinatieri (right groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders after practicing fully Friday.

Despite the "questionable" designation, coach Frank Reich noted Friday that Vinatieri will likely will be able to kick Sunday, per Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site. Supporting that notion is that Vinatieri remains the only kicker on the team's roster.

