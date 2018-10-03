Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Listed as questionable for Thursday's game
Vinatieri (right groin) is listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Patriots.
The Colts' Week 5 injury report is quite robust, but for now Vinatieri is the team's only kicker, which suggests that he'll probably give it a go Thursday night.
