Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Logs limited session
Vinatieri (groin) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Though Vinatieri's reps were still restricted on some level after he was withheld from the Colts' first practice of the week, the veteran kicker seemingly boosted optimism about his availability for Sunday's game against the Raiders based on the observations of those who watched him during the session. According to George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin, Vinatieri drilled about seven consecutive field goals early in portion of practice available to the media, converting those kicks from various distances. If Vinatieri is ultimately cleared to kick in Week 8, he'll have a good chance at setting the NFL's career scoring record, as he sits just five points shy of passing Hall of Famer Morten Andersen's all-time mark.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 things to know
There's a great opportunity for Doug Martin and Jordy Nelson; will they take advantage of...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It has been a stunning start to the season for Adrian Peterson, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...