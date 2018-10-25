Colts' Adam Vinatieri: Logs limited session

Vinatieri (groin) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Though Vinatieri's reps were still restricted on some level after he was withheld from the Colts' first practice of the week, the veteran kicker seemingly boosted optimism about his availability for Sunday's game against the Raiders based on the observations of those who watched him during the session. According to George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin, Vinatieri drilled about seven consecutive field goals early in portion of practice available to the media, converting those kicks from various distances. If Vinatieri is ultimately cleared to kick in Week 8, he'll have a good chance at setting the NFL's career scoring record, as he sits just five points shy of passing Hall of Famer Morten Andersen's all-time mark.

